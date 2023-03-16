MadameNoire Featured Video

Azealia Banks was down bad at one point in her music career. The controversial rapper sat down for a candid chat with DAZED this week, where she opened up about her chaotic rise to fame.

“There was a point in time when people didn’t want to book me,” the 31-year-old singer told DAZED magazine for the spring 2023 issue, PEOPLE reported.

“I had n—–s stealing my royalties and all type of s—. Like, there was a point in time when I was so f—–g broke that I was sleeping in a storage space. You know, famous and broke.”

Banks acknowledges the criticism spawned from problematic comments about the LGBTQ community

The “212” hitmaker revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Navigating her condition while trying to scale her music career was difficult. She said she didn’t have much support from her peers in the music industry, mainly due to the contention connected to the homophobic and transphobic statements she made in the past about the LGBTQ community.

“I can be a little messy,” Banks told DAZED. “Everybody makes a bad joke sometimes. Like, who cares? Quentin Tarantino gets paid $500 million to make really bad jokes all the time, you know? Come on. Let me get my s— off.”