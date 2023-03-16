Young M.A and her barber are now speaking out about the viral video that captured the hip-hop star looking tired and weary.
FatsDaBarber speaks out about the viral clip, Young M.A also sets the record straight
A few social media users criticized the barber for sharing the footage of M.A, but on his Instagram, FatsDaBarber clarified that he had full permission from M.A to share the clip.
The celebrity barber added:
“What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis and rocking with me like always. Love ya.”
Minutes later, the “Unaccommodating” femcee reposted Fatsdabarber’s response. The hip-hop star reassured fans that everything was all good with her health.
“We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda,” Young M.A captioned the post, while clarifying to her barber, “And I told you it was like 4 months.”
Rumors about the 30-year-old celeb’s health come just months after she was spotted in a wheelchair while shopping at a grocery store. Judging by her response, it looks like we have nothing to worry about.
But what do you think? Is this just damage control or is something really going on with Young M.A?
