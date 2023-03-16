MadameNoire Featured Video

Young M.A and her barber are now speaking out about the viral video that captured the hip-hop star looking tired and weary.

Shortly after the video hit the internet Tuesday, Young M.A and FatsDaBarber took to their respective socials to clear the air, as fans flooded social media with their concerns for the rapper’s health. In the short clip, Young M.A appeared to look tired and weary. Fans also noticed thinning around certain parts of the New York native’s hair and a yellow tinge in her eyes.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” Fatsdabarber wrote via his Instagram Stories, according to XXL. “If she didn’t want me to record, she would’ve told me. Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship.”

The celebrity barber added:

“What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis and rocking with me like always. Love ya.”

Minutes later, the “Unaccommodating” femcee reposted Fatsdabarber’s response. The hip-hop star reassured fans that everything was all good with her health.

“We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda,” Young M.A captioned the post, while clarifying to her barber, “And I told you it was like 4 months.”

Rumors about the 30-year-old celeb’s health come just months after she was spotted in a wheelchair while shopping at a grocery store. Judging by her response, it looks like we have nothing to worry about.

But what do you think? Is this just damage control or is something really going on with Young M.A?

RELATED CONTENT: ICYMI: Young M.A Debuts New Vibrator That Handles Business ‘In Like 30 Seconds’