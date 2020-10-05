“Hell Naw” Chaka Khan On Sleeping With Rick James And Her Current Love Life

Some of the best tea comes from the older generation in Hollywood and other sectors of the entertainment industry.

And while entertainers from our parents’ generation were taught to keep their personal matters out of the public eye, the ones who are still around often aren’t shy about sharing.

Recently, Chaka Khan sat down with comedian Luenell on Vlad TV, to discuss her rise to stardom and a couple of personal moments along the way.

In speaking to Chaka, Luenell asked about her collaborators, including her original band Rufus, Quincy Jones and Rick James.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, in 1982, Chaka and the late Rick James dueted together on a song called, “Slow Dancin’.”

Being that Rick James was the “super freak,” he was back in the day, I guess Luenell wondered if their relationship was more than professional.

Chaka had to let her know, not at all.

Luenell: Did you almost have a baby, again? Because I would have.

Chaka: Hell nah! I wouldn’t have touched him with your stuff.

Laughs hysterically

Luenell: Stop it!

Chaka: He was too worn…Nah. Nah. That sh*t was..Ner. Unnt unn. I was not that kind of woman ever…I may have had a couple of mercy situations but…

Laughs

Chaka: But I can actually remember and count on two hands, without using all my fingers, how many men I’ve been with. And that’s a fact.

Luenell: Why do you think that is? You picky or they intimidated?

Chaka: Yes, they’re intimidated.

Luenell: It’s hard to be with a boss.

Chaka: And also, I’m very just particular.

Luenell: Well, what about now? What kind of man would step to Chaka Khan now?

Chaka: I don’t even know.

Luenell: Do you have a boyfriend?

Chaka: No.

Luenell: You want one?

Chaka: Hmm?

Chaka and Luenell’s conversation devolves into complete gibberish, you have to see to understand. It’s hilarious.

Luenell: You hear her out there folks.

Chaka: I’m doing ok. I’m doing ok, really.

You can watch this portion of Chaka’s interview in the video below.