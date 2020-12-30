Nnamdi Asomugha Has “No Plans” To Share The Screen With Wife Kerry Washington

In a new interview with The New York Times, Nnamdi Asomugha shared that he and wife Kerry Washington have no plans to star together in a project. They’re not planning to for now at least. Presently, the 39-year-old former football player turned producer and thespian is continuing to develop his acting chops, starring alongside Tessa Thompson in the new Amazon Studios film Sylvie’s Love.

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2013, Asomugha has made strides on Broadway and in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter said he made “a promising Broadway debut” with his role in A Soldier’s Play earlier this year. Back in 2017, he produced and made his film debut in the project Crown Heights, landing him nominations for both the Indie Spirit Awards and the NAACP Image Awards. The following year, his production company, iAm21 Entertainment, helped produced American Son, a Broadway play his wife starred in. While he worked behind the scenes on that project she starred in, when asked by The New York Times if they planned to collaborate with each other on a film he said no, but said they are strong supporters of each other’s work.

“I produced “American Son,” but as actors, there’s no plan as of now for that collaboration,” he said. “We’re very supportive of each other’s journeys, but we’ve always been that way. We always want the best for each other in whatever we’re doing. And so it’s not in the detail of specific things; It’s just an overall appreciation for the hard work.”

While we may not see the low-key couple together on our screens anytime soon, it’s clear that Asomugha is trying to prove himself as a distinguished actor in his own right and has his wife’s support.

Outside of Hollywood, the couple have been married since 2013. They have two children together and share a third from a previous relationship of Asomugha’s.