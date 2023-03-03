MadameNoire Featured Video

Deion Sanders is back in the headlines again. This time, the famous college football coach is getting slammed with criticism for a recent meeting he had with Colorado’s band director, hoping to bring a little taste of HBCU culture to the university’s games.

Earlier this week, the first-year Colorado Buffaloes coach met with the team’s band director and dance squad to make a few suggestions about the music and choreography for upcoming games. Sanders said he wanted to inject a little bit of the HBCU flavor often seen at Jackson State University games in the past. So, think big band, incredible music and high-energy performances from the dance squad.

“At HBCUs, it’s kind of tradition that the band kind of coincides,” Sanders said in a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media, according to The Clarion-Ledger. “I know it’s a difference, but it don’t have to be. We like one big happy family.”

In order to bring some more excitement to the field, Sanders said he would be changing his famous theme song, “Here I Go” by Mystikal, to something a little more suiting for Colorado.

“We’re probably gonna have a new theme song that I want you guys to get and it’s not hard. And I think you can knock it out of the park.” Sanders said.

Social media sounds off about Coach Prime’s HBCU request

After the clip of the famous coach’s pow-wow with staff at the University of Colorado went viral, some folks didn’t take too kindly to Sanders’s request to bring HBCU culture out west, given the racial makeup of the university’s student body. According to 2022 enrollment stats posted by the institution, Black students only make up 2.6 percent of the school’s overall student body. White students account for the majority at 65.7 percent.

“How can you bring an HBCU culture to a school whose student population is 2% black?” asked one concerned user in the comments section of The Shade Room after the outlet reposted the viral clip.

The question prompted a second user to chime in:

“Stop giving our culture and traditions away. Everyone shouldn’t have access to it. You left the HBCU experience to go to a PWI. Learn and operate on their traditions. HBCUs are for us and by us. You not at a school about us no more,” while journalist Jemele Hill wrote:

“Maybe the university would have more “seasoning” if they had a Black student body that was higher than 2.6 percent. Perhaps they should work on attracting more Black students and doing outreach in Black communities, instead of — predictably — putting us in a position where we’re only wanted based off our ability to entertain them.”

Some users defended Deion Sanders’ stance

A few people stepped in to defend Coach Prime, arguing that they saw nothing controversial about the star’s request.

“I fail to see the problem, ” wrote a user named Anthony Blogan. “People ask for more representation all the time. Here we have a Black man trying to make that happen and people are upset? I don’t get it.”

A fourth person commented:

“Why is that a issue! We should wanna share our experience! I don’t see a problem that’s why HBCU culture can’t grow! We know where it started and we know where it come from!”

Eventually, the chatter grew so loud, that Coach Prime stepped into The Shade Room comments to set the record straight.

“Lord Thank y’all for this platform yet again. You’re helping me recruit, you’re helping me unite people and you’re helping me identify the fools within all of this. I had a tremendous relationship with our HS drumlin’s director Dr. Little at JSU and now I wish to have the same type of relationship here at CU,” Sanders, 55, wrote.

“The entire meeting was awesome I wish u all were there to witness the commitment to unite with excellence. I enjoy life daily and I pray you do as well. If you ain’t helping to bring us together you’re helping to tear us apart,” he added.

What do you think? Is Deion Sanders wrong for trying to bring a little bit of HBCU spirit to Colorado?

