MadameNoire Featured Video

To honor the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month, Rep. Robert Garcia, a freshman member of Congress from California, paid tribute to Beyoncé right on the floor of the House of Representatives, according to Billboard.

On March 1, the congressman showered Bey with praise for her historic contributions to music and entertainment.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, as she pointed to an image of Bey.

He continued:

“Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”

Rep Garcia went on to reference a quote from the pop titan’s 2013 hit “Yoncé while recalling his very first time witnessing the Houston native perform alongside Destiny’s Child. For Garcia, it was a pivotal and “life-changing” experience.

He also gave a nod to the mother of three’s community activism work and philanthropy

“Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country,” he concluded. “She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.”

In late February, the 41-year-old singer earned several honors on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, including outstanding female artist and outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It.” On top of her whopping 32 Grammys, Bey has also been a prominent voice in the fight for social justice and environmental change through her BeyGood Foundation. Over the years, the singer has distributed relief to disaster victims, shelled out millions for scholarship funding aimed at HBCUs and has even assisted low-income families with housing needs and essentials.

Congrats to Beyoncé!

You can watch Rep. Robert Garcia’s full speech below.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Steps Into Virgo Season And Reflects On Her Iconic Career: ‘I No Longer Need To Compete With Myself’