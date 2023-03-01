MadameNoire Featured Video

Zendaya is pulling in a wad of cash for the forthcoming season of Euphoria. Hollywood insider Matthew Belonni recently reported that the Oakland native signed a “big re-negotiation” salary for season three of the award-winning series, which will bump up her pay to $1 million per episode.

It comes as no surprise given how successful the show has been with Zendaya at the helm. In 2020 and 2022, the star won two Outstanding Lead Actress Emmys for her role as the drug-addicted teen Rue in the HBO drama. Zendaya’s career soared to iconic heights in the second season, when she scored an executive producer role on the show, making her the youngest person ever to receive an Emmy nomination for producing at the age of 25.

Outside of Euphoria, the former Disney star continues to light up the big screen with her incredible performances in blockbuster films like Dune and Marvel’s Spider-Man, further adding to her hefty Hollywood salary.

Euphoria has been one of HBO’s biggest hits, and it’s highly unlikely that the series will end after season three. During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Zedaya said that she hoped producers would continue to take a deeper look into the lives of the show’s core characters as they transition into college and young adulthood.

“I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” the actress shared. “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

There’s so much in store for Zendaya’s career this year

The star, who was recently nominated for the NAACP Entertainer of The Year award, will appear in the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in November.

During an interview with W Magazine, Zendaya praised the director for challenging her to step outside of her comfort zone with her role as Chani in the film.

“As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life,” Zendaya confessed. “It’s funny because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Congrats to Zendaya!

