Michael B. Jordan has fans smitten with his latest modeling campaign.

This week, the talented actor and director teamed up with Calvin Klein for a steamy underwear photoshoot, and the pictures have women across the internet talking.

According to TMZ, the revered fashion brand has tapped Jordan to be the face of their new spring 2023 collection. The hot campaign captures the Creed III star oiled down to perfection, wearing nothing but a tight pair of boxer briefs in an assortment of colors.

The star’s chiseled physique is on full display in each and every last photo. And we have to say, he’s really flexing his modeling skills in these pics, too. In one photo from the shoot, the California native stares into the camera with a smoldering look, as he dons a pair of black junk-hugging briefs.

In another pic, the newly single celeb shows off his incredible pecs and abs. Nope. We’re not drooling at all…you are! It looks like all of that training for Creed III is paying off.

Social media lights up with hot commentary about Michael B. Jordan’s Calvin Klein photos

After the photos were released Feb. 27, the internet lit up with some steamy commentary about Jordan’s precious assets.

“Lawwwd that man is fine,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person commented:

“He can rearrange my guts anytime.”

A third user went on to explicitly describe all of the freaky, nasty stuff she would like to do with the actor, including “missionary” and a little “reverse cowgirl.”

The internet is truly undefeated.

This isn’t Jordan’s first time dabbling in fashion. Back in 2018, The Black Panther star scored a global brand ambassador deal with Coach, where he helped to promote several of the brand’s stunning releases.

In 2019, the star took his partnership with the luxury fashion house further when he released his very own clothing and bag collection. Michael B. Jordan has so much to celebrate. The star is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hits theaters March 3. Jordan will also be honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame March 1, according to WMAY.

