Girl scout cookies are delicious, but packed behind their crispy and gooey layers lies a deeper message that’s even sweeter. Sold in the U.S. by various troops located across the nation, girl scout cookies often raise critical funds for important community initiatives, while teaching young scouts financial literacy, leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

Typically, members of a troop join through their school or programs affiliated with their neighborhood, but some young scouts who may be living in the shelter system don’t always have a community to call their own. That’s where the incredible Troop 6000 steps in.

Created in 2017, the New York City-based troop meets weekly across the five boroughs to provide the ultimate Girl Scout experience for those living in the system. At each gathering, the girls take part in fun activities that help them to build community, make new friends and earn badges. All fees, uniforms, trips and program materials are provided at no cost, according to the program’s website.

Even as they transition to permanent housing, the scouts and their families are provided with unconditional support, educational resources, personal care items and other life necessities to help them thrive. So, when you purchase from a Troop 6000 member, all proceeds from their delicious cookies help purchase more uniforms, field trips and other life-changing resources for the scouts.

Social media users sound off about Troop 6000 program

Earlier this month, a social media user named Chris Darden reminded folks about the importance of purchasing sweet treats from Troop 6000.

“If you need Girl Scout Cookies this year and don’t have a local troop to support, please consider buying from Troop 6000, which is entirely made up of girls living in NYC’s homeless shelters,” he tweeted.

The post went viral and was eventually shared by the popular Instagram account Tanks Good News. Users flooded the comments section of the Insta account with sweet messages and a ton of questions about the program. “I don’t *NEED* girl scout cookies. Will I be buying some just because of this? ABSOLUTELY,” wrote one person, while another user chimed in: “Is this for real? Cuz I will definitely support them. My heart always goes out to underprivileged kids, especially those who are trying to better themselves. They are such strong souls and deserve our help.” Some people weren’t too thrilled that the young girls only receive $1 for every box sold. Other users questioned if the scouts actually get to see the profits earned from their hard labor. “The money goes to a corporation though,” wrote @cuca.loca. “It won’t benefit the children in any way.” A few people stepped in to defend the program, like @carolelgriffin who wrote:

“I think so many here are missing an important point. These girls are participating in a right of passage of sorts that so many other little girls are participating in presently and have prior for decades. Some normalcy in their disrupted lives. Something fun and challenging and goal-oriented. How exciting it will be for them to be a top-selling troop and possibly receive some accolades. Yes, they receive little of what they raise but they are learning some valuable lessons. By all means, make donations to this shelter if you can, but pitch in for a few boxes of Tagalongs while you at it!”

We second this! Cookie season kicks off March 1. Consider donating to Troop 6000 here.