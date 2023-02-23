MadameNoire Featured Video

Do you know your bestie well enough to help them find the perfect match?

TV One’s hit reality dating show Asking For A Friend dares to explore the burning question. Hosted by actress LisaRaye McCoy, the buzzing show puts two friends to the test to see if they can find their bestie a great partner and ever-lasting romance.

This week, best friends turned business partners, Adrian and Emanuel will step up to the plate for the challenge. The Atlanta-based bachelors have known each other since high school and have been looking to settle down with a special someone for awhile now.

Adrian identifies as a “serial dater,” who typically puts looks over substance. But he’s serious about finding someone he can eventually head down the aisle with.

On the other hand, Emanuel has been focused on his career, versus dating and prefers to connect with one woman at a time.

The best buds have a jam-packed date planned for their love interests. Activities will include ice skating, volleyball and a bull ride. Dare we say a naughty bull ride?

Will Adrian and Emanuel find true love or will they opt back into the single life? Well, you’ll just have to tune in to find out.

Watch a brand new episode of Asking For A Friend tonight at 8/7c only on TV One! You can join in on the conversation on social media using #AFAFTVOne!

Will you be watching?

