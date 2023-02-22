MadameNoire Featured Video

Brittney Griner is finally back to doing what she loves the most, the good old game of basketball.

On Feb. 21, the Phoenix Mercury took to Instagram with three images of the two-time Olympic gold medalist donning a bright smile as she practiced on the court wearing her team jersey proudly.

“There she is,” the WNBA team captioned the heartwarming pictures.

The images were a sight to behold for fans who, just a year ago, were praying for the baller’s safe return to the U.S. Griner was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia after she was charged with drug smuggling and possession. But in December 2022, the WNBA All-Star made her long-awaited return home after the U.S. struck a trade deal with officials from the country. Griner was exchanged for Russian Arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Now, great things are on the horizon for the basketball star

According to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old Texas native is all set to play with the Phoenix Mercury this season. Griner will sign a one-year free-agent contract with the league for $165,100. She last played for the team during the 2021 season, averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists throughout her career.

Shortly after her release in December, Griner told fans that she was going to return to the court sooner than later.

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“In doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” she added.

On Dec. 12, Griner hit the court for her first basketball workout in months. At the time, her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN that there wasn’t a definitive timeline for her return to the sport.

“She’s reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint, she’s not going to be able to move in the world the way she did,” Colas added.

We’re happy to see Brittney Griner shining again!

