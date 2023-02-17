MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma was put on the spot recently when asked about the indecent proposal Mike Tyson made back in the day.

Remy recalled the incident when asked about her longtime friend and collaborator Fat Joe previously bringing up the encounter with Tyson in a 2022 interview. The “Conceited” rapper briefly shared her thoughts on Tyson’s sexual advance when asked about it by Jason Lee in an interview published Feb. 15.

“It was just weird,” Remy said of Tyson’s behavior during the 27-minute mark. “I’m mad that that’s something that came out,” she added on Joe making the incident public.

“I was scared. I’m scared now,” Remy told Jason. “I don’t even know what to say, I just want you to change the subject. I just don’t like it.”

The femcee remembered being young when she rejected the boxing superstar but said she ultimately wasn’t offended by Tyson’s offer.

“I just feel like, in 2023, why are we discussing this?” Remy said, shutting down any further discussion.

Mike Tyson’s Explicit Offer To Remy Ma

Joe spilled the beans about Remy and Tyson’s encounter during a 2022 appearance on the boxer’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Joe recalled Tyson inviting him and Remy to visit his home during the rappers’ Terror Squad “Lean Back” era. Upon their arrival, Joe recounted Tyson opening the door and standing there completely naked.

After coming back with a towel around himself, per Joe’s request, Tyson gave the rappers a tour of his home — with “a chick in every room.”

After enjoying dinner and “a nice time,” Tyson offered a young Remy a luxury car in exchange for sex.

“He offered — he showed us some convertible Benz. New sh-t,” Joe recalled, while sitting with fellow New York City natives Tyson and Angie Martinez.

“He was like, ‘You can keep this, all you got to do is spend one night,'” the Terror Squad MC remembered Tyson telling Remy. “She looked at me, like, ‘Joe if you don’t get me the fuck out this house, Joe.’ I was like, ‘Mike we can’t do that, she’s my sister.’ He’s like, ‘Well, come on Joe…’ He offered us some fucking 500 Benz.”

Tyson, laughing throughout Joe’s account and said he liked “busting [Remy’s] chops.”

