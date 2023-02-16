MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has been out of the public eye since her epic court case win against Tory Lanez. But on Feb. 15, the Houston Hottie was spotted out and about celebrating her 28th birthday with family and friends.

Video footage obtained by The Neighborhood Talk captured the “WAP” hitmaker donning a big smile as she walked into what appeared to be surprise birthday party.

Attendees shouted “Happy birthday” and cheered for the hip-hop star as she entered the room. Meg looked good as hell, too!

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper showed up to her surprise birthday bash dressed to impress in a colorful orange, black and yellow maxi dress. The curve-hugging ensemble showed off her bodacious curves and backside.

As the video went viral on social media, many fans said they were happy to see the Grammy award-winning star in better spirits since the turbulent shooting trial with Tory Lanez.

“Got a little emotional seeing her after all this time. Glad our girl is being shown she’s loved,” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another person commented, “I miss seeing her. Hope she’s happy and healing.”

In December 2022, the TSU graduate finally received justice for her 2020 shooting. Lanez, 30, was convicted of firing his gun at the rapper’s foot during the chaotic incident. The Daystar rapper was slammed with several charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada for the crime. But since the ruling, fans of the “Say It” hitmaker have banded together to create several petitions aimed at appealing his conviction.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

In happier news, fans caught another glimpse of Thee Stallion on Valentine’s Day via her boo Pardison Fontaine.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a picture of himself toasting shot glasses with the famous femcee as they celebrated the gushy holiday. It looks like the duo are still going strong despite several breakup rumors stirring last year.

We’re happy to see Meg looking and feeling good!

