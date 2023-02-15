MadameNoire Featured Video

On Valentine’s Day, love was in the air and so was violence. A female fan chose violence when she allegedly patted Busta Rhymes on the buttocks.

The Neighborhood Talk posted an Instagram video—now trending—that captured the incident. Footage shows the veteran rapper from Brooklyn rolling with his entourage when a woman creeps up from behind and allegedly taps Busta-Buss’ rear-end. Busta Rhymes did not take too kindly to the nonconsensual touch and responded by throwing his drink at the woman.

A Seattle, Washington-based businesswoman named Nikita Mathis came forward on IG to explain that she wanted a photo with the rapper. She was attending the Las Vegas Magic Apparel Trade Show, according to The Shaderoom.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch[ed] him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic,” Mathis told TSR

Mathis sells clothing at a Boutique.

The video do not indicate when the incident happened, but Busta’s IG post shows one of his recent venues is an appearance at the West Hall Lobby at Magic Las Vegas on Feb. 13.

The altercation may have occurred three days ago, considering there is a post of him wearing the same clothes in a celebrity group photo that includes DMC, Chuck D, Rakim and LL Cool J.

There are mixed opinions and reactions to the news. Some commenters are expressing disappointment and frustration that the award-winning artist got disrespected.

“Respect people’s bodies and boundaries,” an IG user wrote as another user commented “lawsuit brewing.”

In other comments, Busta was the butt of the joke.

Oddly enough, this is not Busta Rhymes’ first time tossing his drinks on his opps.

In August 2015, the rapper hurled a carton of strawberry-flavored Muscle Milk at an NYC Steel Gym staffer’s head which led him to an arrest and a felony assault charge.

The carton bruised the victim on the back of his head, PEOPLE reported.

However, in that incident, Busta, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., was in the wrong as the employee told him that the rapper’s videographer was not allowed to film in the private Chelsea gym on W. 23 St. near Sixth Ave., The New York Daily News reported.

Radar Online reported that the gym incident led him to take a court-ordered anger management course as punishment.

