Drake finally clarified a few things about that cringey custom diamond engagement necklace that he unveiled last year.

The expensive piece, which reportedly cost upwards of $4 million to create, contains 42 engagement rings, allegedly representing each time the rapper thought about proposing, but never did, according to Buzzfeed.

While some fans thought the piece was unique, others heavily criticized the Grammy Award-winning artist for the “embarrassing” move. Some folks even called it “corny” and “disturbing.”

Drake clears the air about the icy necklace on Sundae Conversation

During a recent interview on the YouTube show Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley, Drake finally opened about the inspiration behind the controversial piece of drip. According to the “Hot Line Bling” hitmaker, the expensive necklace wasn’t suppose to be a serious thing.

“It was more just a joke,” the 36-year-old said. “But, obviously, people took it pretty literal.”

Since debuting the icy chain last year, Drake has been spotted out and about with the 351.38 carat piece. He even performs with it around his neck from time to time. The rapper, who dubbed the flashy chain “Previous Engagement,” said he was just trying to create an “interesting story” with the piece, but did not expect to get slammed with so much backlash as a result.

You can skip to the 3:40 minute mark to hear Drake talk about the piece in the awkwardly hilarious interview below.

We don’t know which one is more bizarre. The fact that Drake would joke about proposing over 40 times, or that he dropped an insane amount of cash just to create the expensive chain for sh*ts and giggles.

Maybe it’s time for the rapper to settle down soon.

Drake opens up about his dating habits in a fake Howard Stern interview

We’ll one thing is for sure. The Canadian hip-hop star has dated a high profile list of celebrity powerhouses including Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez and super model Bella Hadid according to PEOPLE.

In a November 2022 deep fake interview with Howard Stern, the Billboard award recipient admitted that he often dates “four or five” women at a time.

“I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living,” he said, adding that he’s “sure he could” get married someday.

“I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us — that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” Drake shared. “Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. “The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

Aww, we hope loves finds Drake someday!

