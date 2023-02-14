MadameNoire Featured Video

Let’s face it. This year, folks across the nation are feeling a tight squeeze in their pockets from soaring inflation and astronomic living prices.

So, don’t sweat it if you aren’t able to dish out extra cash for your significant other this Valentine’s Day. It shouldn’t cost a thing to show your special someone that you truly love and care for them.

In fact, you can shower your boo thang with love and affection without having to dish out an exorbitant amount of cash on fancy dinners and expensive gifts. Why not cook dinner at home or whip up some tasty popcorn and throw on a movie? The little things do count! Here are seven ways you can celebrate your Valentine this year while saving a few extra bucks between.

Enjoy breakfast in bed

If you and your special someone are super busy with work, skip the dinner and opt for an early breakfast together instead. You can cook up each other’s favorite breakfast meal and enjoy it straight from the comfort of your own bed. Beats waiting in line to sit down at a fancy restaurant, right?

Cook your boos favorite meal and don’t forget the dessert!

If evenings work better for your schedule, don’t shy away from treating your partner to a nice candle lit dinner at home. Gather all of the ingredients you’ll need to cook up an epic meal, top it off with a store brought dessert and boom, there you have it. An affordable romantic meal at half of the price. Need a few ideas? MADAMENOIRE has some great at home date night ideas that can use to get your wheels turning here.

Go on a moonlit stroll or watch the sunset together

Do you and your boo love walking around the city or your neighborhood? Take a romantic stroll around your favorite spots and use the time to reflect on your relationship. You can take a walk down memory lane to cherish and remember the connection you’ve built over the years. Or use the time to talk about your future goals together. Honestly, there’s nothing more romantic than strolling down the street hand in hand with your boo thang as you take in life and the city sounds.

Indulge in a steamy bubble bath

Want to spice things up this Valentine’s Day? Grab your partner, get a glass of wine and have a little sexy fun in the bathtub– or shower if you prefer. Intimacy is the key to any healthy relationship and if you and your partner are looking for new ways to spice up your sex life, this may just help to bring that spark back.

Dance together

Ditch the club! Put on your favorite playlist at home and jam out together. Now, you won’t have to worry about embarrassing your partner in public with your bad dance moves, or vice versa.

Plan a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt

Want to have a little fun while celebrating Valentine’s Day at home? Plan a cute scavenger hunt for your boo. You can leave a few romantic clues around the house, leading up to a special gift for your sweetie. It’s cheap, fun and full of excitement. Check out The Dating Divas for a great scavenger hunt idea, which you can turn a little kinky if you’re looking to get hot and bothered with your special someone. The materials won’t cost you thing, either. Here’s what you’ll need, according to the site:

Mission: Valentine printable cards and tasks (download below!)

1 File folder or manilla envelope

Glue or tape adhesive

Scissors

Whipped cream (optional)

Need a few ideas for gifts, too? Our sister site Hello Beautiful has you covered.

Create an edible bouquet

Edible Arrangements’ classic fruit bouquets are so beautiful and make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. But they can be a bit pricey, ranging anywhere from $60 to $150. Want to create an edible bouquet for half the price? Make one on your own. You can purchase all of the necessary items you’ll need for the perfect fruit bouquet for less than $20 Bucks. The Sweet Savory Life has great step by step instructions you can use to put one together. Here’s everything you’ll need to make it happen:

Vase or Pot (the Dollar Store has plenty of selection for your vase)

Flower Cookie Cutter (Daiso for $1.50)

Melon Baller (Daiso for $1.50)

Wooden Skewers

Long Nose Pliers (optional, to help push the skewers down)

Paper towels or kitchen towels

Sheet pan or tray to set all your fruits in

Scissors

Fruit of your choice

