While her husband, Lebron James, is known for breaking records on the court and changing lives off it, it’s Savannah James who’s steadily emerging as best dressed. The 36-year-old has been recognized recently for her impressive looks as she graces our screens at sporting and socialite events.

Usually known for her low-key persona, her fashion profile is setting the standard for how to curate timeless pieces. Whether its celebrating championship wins or attending a movie premiere, MADAMENOIRE is taking note on how Mrs. James showcases her incredible taste through clothing.

Dubbed “the hardest working person I know” by her adoring sports-star hubby, the mom of three is showing that not only can you achieve it all, but also look great while doing it. Especially with all-star weekend around the corner, the elite basketball wife is sure to put on some captivating outfits that will add to her growing portfolio. Until then, we’re reminiscing on her classic, yet trendsetting style.

Pin-Striped Playa

Not many can rock a pin-striped suit, yet Savannah James makes it the showstopper at the iconic game where husband Lebron, beat the record for all-time scoring.

Elevated In Alaia

In a red and white Alaia number, Mrs. James stuns in an alluring piece from the French fashion house.

Back To Black Champ

In celebrating the wedding festivities of husband’s longtime teammate Kevin Love, the mom of three beams in a Black dress with a see-through top layer.

A Bejeweled Premiere

The basketball wife rocked a Dolce & Gabbana dress comprised of colorful gems for the House of Gucci movie premiere.

Denim Drip

Savannah puts a streetwear spin on the Canadian classic suit with the inclusion of a hood and a deep v-cut to show some skin.

Must-See In Mustard

The socialite rocks Rick Owens in a mustard yellow ensemble, topped off with an ultra-fuzzy black hat.

Poppin’ In Plaid

In a three-piece suit, the philanthropist stuns in the plaid on plaid look that still manages to show off those curves.

Precious Cargo

It’s giving glamorous safari! Looking fabulous in a two-piece Phillip Lim set, Savannah’s fans will never look at khaki the same.

(Vanity) Fairest Of Them All

Bring on the ruffles! The longtime-spouse of Lebron James looks the prettiest in pink during a family photoshoot for Vanity Fair.