Ten years after the singer’s tragic death, Whitney Houston’s gospel music roots shine in her new posthumous album, I Go to the Rock.

The album has six unreleased songs Houston recorded, including “I Found a Wonderful Way,” “He Can Use Me” and a live version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” according to Good Morning America.

Houston’s first single, a never-before-heard version of her singing “Testimony,” was recorded when the beloved performer was 17.

I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston is accompanied by a television documentary special and DVD shedding light on the singer’s lifelong attachment to the musical genre.

The documentary premieres March 24 via UPtv and Aspire TV. It will explore Houston’s trajectory within gospel music and as one of the world’s most famous vocalists. The program is hosted by CeCe Winans, who’s also featured on the album.

I Go to the Rock is available for pre-order and drops the day of the documentary’s premiere.

Whitney Houston’s Estate on I Go to the Rock

The executor of Houston’s estate, Pat Houston, said I Go to the Rock is “a testament of Whitney’s heart.”

“Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music,” Pat noted.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a biopic named after Houston’s 1987 classic song, hits streaming services Feb. 7.

Starring Naomi Ackie, the film portrays Houston’s ascent from a New Jersey choir girl to a global star thanks to her legendary voice.

