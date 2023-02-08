MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet rushed in to defend social media star Kayla Nicole Jones after she was body shamed by a pesky troll.

On Feb. 5, Jones was among the stars who attended the 65th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles. The famous Youtuber dressed for the occasion in a stunning Sheabella deep V-neck dress that showed off her chiseled physique and gorgeous legs, according to AceShowBiz.

But after photos from the red carpet hit the internet, one Twitter user was quick to chime in with a negative comment about Jones’s upper half.

“Need a boob job QUICK,” the internet troll wrote underneath Jones’ picture on Instagram.

Fans of the social media comedian and model were quick to drag the internet bully.

“Let’s keep in mind that you tweeted this from your couch while she was living her life at the GRAMMYS,” one person commented, according to a screenshot reposted by The Shade Room. “Send her 12k for a boob job since you are so concerned about her titties. Out of the two of y’all, someone is very ugly and insecure and it ain’t Kayla Nicole.”

Another user chimed in:

“Kayla Nicole looked good as hell, as usual, y’all just really are some mean-spirited, hateful a** b**hes fr. “That’s some loser st to be picking on her. Especially while she at the Grammys and you on your mammy rusty a** couch.”

While a third person fumed:

“Seeing why #KaylaNicole is tending is crazy. Y’all still body shaming in 2023?! Y’all blame the stylist 1 second then her kids the next. How come she can’t just have saggy boobs?!?! And too many of y’all talkin like yo titties won’t look the same in 10 years. Humble yourselves.”

One fan said they were upset to see people “dragging Kayla” because she is a proud mother of two, “who also breastfeeds.”

“As women y’all should know better Fr that’s sad .. but always talking bout empowerment and uplifting people when people commit suicide cause of bullying,” the user added.

Kayla Nicole Jones Seemingly Responds To The Rude Comment

We have to say, it’s refreshing to see women take a stand in solidarity with Kayla, because we know how tough it can be to navigate and find comfort in our bodies as we grow older. Especially in today’s BBL-driven society where many women are thick, hippy and bootylicious.

It’s time to normalize healthy figures, and this is certainly one way of doing it.

Jones has seemingly responded to the body controversy on her Instagram page. In her bio, the caption reads:

“TITTY WARRIOR!! ALL MY LIFE I HAD TO FIGHT.” She has also changed her profile picture to an image of a stick figure with sagging breasts. We guess you just have to laugh the stupidity off sometimes. Kayla is the queen of poking fun at herself, so we doubt she took the comment to heart.

