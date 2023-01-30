MadameNoire Featured Video







The sequel to the beloved Paw Patrol movie is hitting theaters soon. A new poster unveils some additional celebrities and kids will be joining the popular children’s franchise. Serena Williams and North West are confirmed to be lending their voice talents to the upcoming film.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie adds the Grand Slam Champion and 10-year-old to the star-studded cast, including Taraji P Henson, Lil Rel Howery, Kristin Bell and Kim Kardasian. Blackish actress Marsai Martin will also return to voice the pet protagonist of Skye. The prequel, which was released in 2021, was a commercial success, banking in over 150 million at the box office as well as taking the No. 1 spot in theaters in over 25 countries, Variety reports.

This film will expand the universe of Adventure City which originated in the children’s programming and motion picture release, as they battle not only worldly supervillains, but also a meteor crash granting the four-legged heroes a variety of superpowers. The film will be a “heartwarming tale” with a “cast of dynamic voice talent,” says producer and studio executive Jennifer Dodge.

North West will be joining her mother, as Kim Kardashian voiced a role in the first film, for her first voice-acting credit. However, that is not the only cast addition to the children’s movie, as Kardashian revealed an extra surprise to the lineup on a shared post with Paw Patrol to her Instagram of over 300 million followers.

Saint, Kardashian’s first son with ex-husband Kanye West, will also have a small cameo in the film while his older sister will have a more substantial part to play, according to REVOLT. The exact roles that West and Williams will be playing have not been released to the public so far, but are sure to be surefire fun for kids and their parents alike.

