No matter how much you like, love or adore your partner, everybody needs alone time sometimes. When it comes to family and friendship, people get this. We aren’t expected to be attached at the hip to loved ones 24/7. But, for some reason, that same understanding doesn’t always extend to romantic relationships.

If your honeymoon period is winding down, and that gotta-be-with-you-always, addictive quality has dimmed, you could find yourself craving some time apart. But, transitioning from being together constantly to taking a little space can be tough. You don’t want it to seem like there’s a “problem.” And taking time to yourself doesn’t have to be a sign of an issue – it’s healthy. The question is: how do you ask for alone time without upsetting a partner?

Tie It To Your Mental Health

A good partner wants the best for your mental health. Explain to them that regular solitude has always been a part of your self-care routine – even when you were single. You can also discuss the idea that, in order to be a good partner, you need to take care of yourself before you can take care of someone else. In that light, you actually take alone time for the sake of the relationship.