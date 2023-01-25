MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige has been in the music business for almost 40 years, and she feels like she is just now getting her flowers.

Blige has been recognized as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul since the earlier days of her career. She told People that she hasn’t been appreciated until now.

“Being the trailblazer ahead of that whole movement, I honestly can say back then I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just making music. I feel like I’m getting the credit that I deserve now, but for a while, people were just passing by me,” she said. “I don’t blame anyone. I was passing by myself.”

While the Yonkers-bred songstress has always held our hand through heartbreak, she is now helping us learn to love ourselves. The name of her last album, Good Morning Gorgeous, represents her morning ritual. “Good morning, gorgeous” is the first thing Mary J. Blige says to herself everyday.

“Sometimes my eyes are all closed up. But I strain to see myself. It’s not about the vanity of it, it’s about how we’re strengthened. No one can love me like me. Nobody can. I do it in my prayer time. There’s no makeup, no nominations for an award. It’s just me and God. And the beauty of being able to say, ‘I appreciate my life.’ To look in the mirror, my eyes are half closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed.”

Mary J. Blige Brought In Her 52nd Birthday With A NYC Bash

The “Rent Money” singer recently celebrated her 52nd birthday showing off just how gorgeous she really is. She pulled up to the Cipriani Wall Street in a Matthew Reisman Collection minidress that was bedazzled with crystals. Her show-stopping custom outfit was made in less than 24 hours, Page Six reported.

Blige gushed about her night of love and laughter in an Instagram post.