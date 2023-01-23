MadameNoire Featured Video

Authorities in Orange County, Florida, charged R&B singer Sammie Bush’s mother, Angila Denise Baxter, with second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle Jan. 12.

Detectives apprehended Baxter, 56, concerning the shooting of 27-year-old mother of two, Nekaybaw Collier.

The victim was found in a crashed Mercedes Benz on the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in Pine Hills, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Collier suffered a gunshot wound in her abdomen while reportedly picking up food for her family around a mile from her home.

Two other victims told authorities that Baxter shot at them while she drove a red SUV.

Baxter admitted shooting into the air and at other cars because she thought she was being followed in her arrest affidavit.

Police found multiple firearms at Baxter’s home after obtaining a search warrant. One of the weapons included a revolver that authorities believe the bullet “recovered from Collier’s body,” was fired from.

Whether Baxter held a connection to any of the alleged victims remains unclear.

Sammie Addresses The Shooting

Sammie requested privacy for his family and Collier’s as details about the shooting and his mother’s alleged involvement are released.

“In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier. I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information” the singer penned in a message shared Jan. 22.

Baxter is reportedly in custody at Orange County Jail. Collier’s family set up a GoFundMe to help offset the wife and mother of two’s funeral costs.

“We’re just planning her, you know, we’re planning her funeral,” Collier’s aunt, Shamarla McCoy, toldWESH2. “We are planning to bury her because someone took her from us and we’re angry, we’re hurt.”

“We will never, you know, see Nekaybaw again. We will never get her back. All we have left is justice. That’s it,” McCoy added.

