It’s 2023 and Raven-Symoné wants you to pronounce her name right.

Since her childhood stardom days on Disney, fans have pronounced the actress’s name like “Raven Sim-Moan,” but apparently that’s not how it’s said, according to the star. In a TikTok video posted Jan. 19, Raven-Symoné clarified that the correct pronunciation of her name is “See-mon-ye, like yay.”

To make her point crystal clear, Raven used the trending TikTok sound of a woman saying, “Shut up, it is not.” Raven-Symoné mouthed the words, “Yes, it is.”

The surprising tidbit came as a shock to fans that have been calling Raven “Sim-moan” throughout her entire career. Some fans questioned why she would introduce this new pronunciation when she too has referred to herself as Raven “Sim-Moan.”

“The whole time “I’m raven Simone and you’re watching Disney Channel” you could have said it right ’cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong,” one fan wrote in the comment section, according to PEOPLE. Another user joked:

“Who gonna fire them Disney announcers cuz I been lied to my whole childhood. What’s next? Goofy was a cat?”

As more confused fans sounded off about the pronunciation, Raven took to TikTok to provide further clarity. The actress said when she was younger, she was told to tell everybody that her name was Raven “Sim-Moan.”

“And it just never left my body,” she continued. “Except when I go to French-speaking countries, I’m like yeah it is spelled that way, and that is how it should be pronounced. But coming here to where I’m living, Raven “Sim-Moan” is just fine. So, yes, I don’t trip over it…I don’t correct people, you can call me Raven “Sim-Moan,” I’m not tripping over it.”

Raven-Symoné stands up to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill”

Over the last year, Mrs. “See-mon-ye” has been very busy. The funny actress currently stars in the Disney hit, Raven’s Home, a spin-off of her classic show, That’s So Raven. The cute show follows Raven Baxter through her adult years as she and her friend, Anneliese van der Pol, raise their children as single mothers in Chicago. Raven’s Son (Issac Ryan Brown) also inherits her psychic abilities.

Outside of acting, Raven, 37, has become a prominent voice in the fight for LGBTQ rights. Last year, the Georgia native and the cast of Raven’s Home led a protest to stand up against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Raven’s Home are walking out,” the actress said of the call to action.

She added:

“In [today’s] world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”

In 2020, Raven married her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in a private wedding ceremony with family and friends, according to Hello Beautiful.

