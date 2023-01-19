MadameNoire Featured Video

You heard it straight from the Bronx native’s mouth! Cardi B remained vague when addressing the salacious rumor her husband Offset had an affair with Saweetie, the ex-flame of his estranged bandmate, Quavo.

In an intimate interview since the untimely passing of Migos member Takeoff, Cardi B spoke on The Jason Lee Show about how her family was holding up through the tragedies and rumor mill. On her choice to remain mum on the alleged scandal, the usually outspoken rapper said:

“I’m just not gonna entertain the bullsh*t. Because if I entertain it, it’s gonna keep going longer and longer. At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house.”

The Grammy winner is not unfamiliar with cheating scandals, as her marriage to Offset has been riddled with infidelity in the past. However, the “Up” singer emphasizes that she is well aware of the truth in the most recent matter, and refuses to let the media circus spin the narrative even further.

On Quavo and Takeoff aka Unc & Phew’s “Messy” many believed he confirmed the rumors were true.

The lyrics, “Bi**h fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressing/You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it,” implied that his ex Saweetie was intimate with someone in the Migos’ inner circle. However, Vibe reports that the mysterious partner is actually considered to be frequent collaborator and fellow rapper Lil Baby.

Since Takeoff’s untimely death, life has been put into a new perspective for all the family members of the rap group, and Cardi B and Offset uphold a unified front as they deal with the aftermath. No matter what the court of public opinion believes, the case is closed for Cardi B.

The rest of her revealing interview with Jason Lee can be streamed on REVOLT or listened to on the Jason Lee Podcast.

