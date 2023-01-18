MadameNoire Featured Video

Leslie Jones wants viewers to know she’s bringing her own comedic flare to her temporary role hosting The Daily Show.

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Comedy Central show in December, fans have been eager to see how the series will move forward.

“I’m not Jon Stewart. I’m not Trevor Noah, I’m Leslie Jones. So I’ll be bringing that vulnerable honesty,” the former Saturday Night Live star said, according to the Associated Press.

Jones’ stint hosting the series from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 proceeds four other comedians slated to take on the hosting job. The lineup includes Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.

Leslie Jones On Guest Hosting The Daily Show

Jones said she’s got her own agenda for guest hosting The Daily Show, although she’s keeping up to date with the world’s happenings to prepare for the job.

“We got already a lot of ideas wrapped up and what we want to do and what we want the show to look like,” Jones said. “Of course that changes with daily events. If something big happened, of course, we would have to change it for that. But, yeah, we got a lot of stuff that we already want to do.”

“I don’t really want to answer that,” she added when asked if she’d want to take on permanently hosting the Comedy Central hit.

Jones practiced identifying some of the prominent world leaders and public figures that come up on The Daily Show in a comical promotional video for her hosting gig.

Roy Wood Jr., a comedian and correspondent on the show, seemed unwaveringly supportive as Jones failed to recognize or wrongly identified the faces he quizzed her on.

See the clip below and comment who you’d like to see host The Daily Show.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Trevor Noah Thanks The ‘Brilliant’ Black Women In His Life During Final Monologue For ‘The Daily Show'”