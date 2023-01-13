A Texas prosecutor who practices law by day and is a TikTok chef at night is under fire over resurfaced tweets. Waymond Wesley II is a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Wesley, who goes by Chef Way on TikTok, was exposed for posting colorist tweets from 2015 to 2016.
A series of tweets from his now-deleted account shows posts where he compares dark-skinned Black women to trash, says they are “too Black,” and crops them out of photos to make it more appealing in his eyes.
He also made degrading comments about Sandra Bland after her death. “If black lives mattered to Sandra Bland, she wouldn’t have taken her own life. I’m serious too,” he said in 2015.
Wesley’s Tweets Were Caused By Alcohol Addiction, He Says
In his apology issued via social media, Waymond Wesley II said that he was battling alcoholism in 2015. He said his tweets were a result of his addiction-influenced mindset.
“To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry,” he tweeted. “That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one,” Wesley said. “Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal, and who will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”
Kim Ogg, the district attorney for the Harris County, released a statement to KPRC saying that Wesley addressed his issues before becoming a member of her office and deserves a second chance.
Mr. Wesley has explained that these posts came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction. Prior to joining our office, Mr. Wesley went through treatment and has worked with the State Bar of Texas to resolve his issues. His recovery is ongoing. I am a believer in second chances, and Mr. Wesley has conducted himself professionally since joining our staff. I am confident that will continue.
Despite these statements and apologies, Black women are not open to embracing a colorist. Take a look at what Twitter had to say below.