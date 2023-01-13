MadameNoire Featured Video

A Texas prosecutor who practices law by day and is a TikTok chef at night is under fire over resurfaced tweets. Waymond Wesley II is a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Wesley, who goes by Chef Way on TikTok, was exposed for posting colorist tweets from 2015 to 2016.

A series of tweets from his now-deleted account shows posts where he compares dark-skinned Black women to trash, says they are “too Black,” and crops them out of photos to make it more appealing in his eyes.

He also made degrading comments about Sandra Bland after her death. “If black lives mattered to Sandra Bland, she wouldn’t have taken her own life. I’m serious too,” he said in 2015.