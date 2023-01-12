MadameNoire Featured Video

Falynn Pina shared some sad news via social media. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in a post that she and her fiancee’ Jaylan Banks suffered a miscarriage. She shared a photo of her hand on her lap as she laid in a hospital bed in the post.

“Last night, the Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts,” she wrote. “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much.”

Pina didn’t reveal how far along she was in her pregnancy.

They already have a one-year-old daughter, Emma Sang. Pina has three sons of her own, Dylan, Troy and Liam. When Pina announced her pregnancy in August 2021 in a YouTube video, Banks shared that he was excited to be a first-time dad.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Banks said. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

In October 2021, Banks and Pina announced that they were engaged. This was surprising news as Pina denied having a relationship with Banks when her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, accused her of cheating with him.

“I said YES!!!” she said in an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling [sic] my eyes out. I love you baby #PerfectlyPina.”

Guobadia went on to marry former RHOA star Porsha Williams. Him and Pina were together for five years and married for two years. Their divorce was finalized in July 2021. Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May of the same year.