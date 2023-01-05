MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé is coming to Apple Fitness. Starting Jan. 9, Queen Bey will have a plethora of exercise classes with her catalog as the soundtrack. Her music will be featured in seven types of classes including cycling, dance, HIIT, Pilates, strength, treadmill and yoga classes.

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.

“Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year.”

Apple Fitness+ is a paid workout subscription service that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peloton Was The First To Feature Beyoncé In An Artist Series

Apple Fitness+ is taking a page out of Peloton’s book. When they began their Artist Series back in 2021, Beyoncé was the first artist to be spotlighted. Her hits were the soundtrack for two cycling classes, a yoga flow, a strength class and Peloton treadmill Bootcamp class. There’s also a warm up, a cool down, meditation and barre class available.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley said in a news release. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

Through their partnership with the “Break My Soul” singer, 10 lucky historically Black colleges had their gyms equipped with Peloton bikes. The HBCUs included Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.