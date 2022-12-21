MadameNoire Featured Video

Brittany Renner wishes her past self would have approached sex differently and held onto her values.

Despite many knowing and trolling her for being the mother of a child she shares with her ex, NBA player PJ Washington, Renner has worked to have a name in her own right as a social media star, actress and author.

While her various money-making moves keep her busy, the star also makes waves after her frequent podcast guest appearances, when she provides controversial commentary and sharp honesty about the roots of her perspectives.

On Dec. 20, Renner brought some of that candid energy to an interview shared on the JustPearlyThings YouTube Channel as she discussed her regrets about her past sexual history.

“I hate how I’ve allowed myself to be used by men. And that came from a lack of self worth,” said Renner, who shared that she didn’t uphold the “values” she was raised with.

Noting that sex is a “spiritual unification,” Renner explained that when she thinks of the list of men she’s been with “it’s repulsive” because they “didn’t deserve” her.

“But that was an outcome of me discounting my worth,” the fitness model stated.

Renner said she’s extremely hard on herself about her past and admitted that she would change how she sexually engaged with people in hindsight.

While she’s not concerned by what society thinks of her, the Judge This Cover author said, “It doesn’t feel good knowing that you gave a sacred part of yourself to someone who looked at having sex with you like taking a piss.”

Renner emphasized that she’s harder on herself about her past than any of her online critics could ever be.

Onsite shared a clip of the interview on its Instagram profile which led to a mixed bag of negative and positive commentary around Renner’s revelation.

