A mother on TikTok is being slammed for harshly disciplining her daughter on social media. The backlash has become so intense that now the mom is trying to justify her unusual form of punishment to millions of naysayers online.

The bizarre story began circulating around Dec. 10, when a mom named @3ella_3osselina posted a TikTok video that captured her cutting off her teenage daughter’s braids, The Shade Room reported.

Throughout the eyebrow raising clip, the mom scolds her daughter for “disobeying” her rules.

“I told you being cute ain’t sh*t if you have no education,” the TikTok mom said as she clipped away at her daughter’s braids one by one, leaving a bit of her natural hair. “I told you stop disobeying me, I told you to listen and do as you’re supposed to, I told you to do good in school, I told you to do your daily routine,” the mother continued.

“And you’re yet to do any of it, and you thought you were disobeying me today, and I was not coming to cut this hair off today. You’re sadly mistaken because you thought being pretty was so much better than being educated or listening to your mom right. This is what happens when you don’t listen to your mom.”

In a bizarre follow up video, the mother then tried to justify her odd form of punishment by gifting her daughter a new wig to cover up her chopped tresses. The mom clapped back at accusations as backlash from the video began to spill across social media.

“Is TikTok Ok? They think you’re some type of victim or something,” the mom laughed as her daughter smiled from to ear to ear wearing her new wig. She explained that she had warned her young teenager for over a year about cutting off her hair for misbehaving on “the apps.” The mom argued that she carried out the harsh form of discipline to protect her daughter, but people on social media weren’t quick to side with her stance.

Social media reacts to the viral video

Several social media users slammed the TikTok mother for abusing her teenage daughter, like @LilSexyCommie who wrote:

“When mothers cut their daughters hair off as a form of “punishment” , it’s never about teaching a lesson. It’s abuse.. Women understand the importance of hair for other women & especially little girls. It’s about humbling their daughters & making their daughters feel less than.”

Some people felt as though the mother was “jealous” of her daughter’s beautiful looks.

The Mom explains why she cut off her daughter’s hair

After the dust settled, the mom hopped on TikTok once again, where she defended her actions. She said that she could “care less” about the negative comments. She also doubled down on her decision, noting how her daughter was aware that she would cut her hair off if she disobeyed her rules.

“After exhausting so many different types of discipline, writing lines, grounding, and taking away, doing all of that, it doesn’t matter,” the mother said.

“When I ask her not to go on the apps, she makes a new one and continues her badness, and does what she wants to do. I’m not going to sit here and explain to you guys what really happened cause I’m not here to embarrass my daughter. I’m here to teach my daughter,” she added.

Listen to her full response below. What do you think of the mother’s harsh disciplinary tactic?

