What exactly is a life coach? With research firm IBIS World reporting that the life coaching market has grown to $1.4 billion, more and more people are becoming curious about hiring a life coach. A life coach exists somewhere at the intersection of a mentor, career coach, and friend. That said, it’s important to understand that life coaches are not therapists. While some life coaches do happen to be licensed therapists, the two professions are not one and the same.

Different life coaches specialize in different areas – some in career, some in romance, some in trauma healing and some in a bit of everything. Life coaches, as a whole, help clients work on their thoughts, behaviors and processes. More specifically, they help one adjust thoughts, behaviors and processes to be more in line with one’s goals. A Black life coach can understand the unique challenges faced by and perspectives held by Black clients. That is why more Black women are seeking Black life coaches to help them heal and thrive, while tackling the generational, systemic and ongoing struggles that came with being Black. If you’re looking for some direction, some inspiration or some encouragement, here are Black women life coaches to follow today.

Iyanla Vanzant

You might recognize Vanzant from her work on the show Fix My Life on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Vanzant is a producer on the show, and has become famous for her eloquence in helping people confront hard truths. As a woman of faith, she posts daily snippets of wisdom to her IG that often center around God and prayer, but that certainly offer nutrition and insight to the non-denominational follower. If you like Vanzant’s posts, you might want to try her Spiritual Warrior online course or her Awakenings app, which offers daily spiritual coaching.