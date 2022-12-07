KeKe Palmer had to remind the haters that beauty is skin deep. When some folks on Twitter took time to call her ugly, she didn’t let it slide.

The Nope star added that despite what people say about her looks, her confidence is sky high and can’t be broken. It’s so intact that she wished that she could share it.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” the expecting mother replied. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she added. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Keke Palmer Confirmed Pregnancy Rumors

Keke Palmer confirmed that she is expecting a child while hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. During her monologue, the 29-year-old star shared that it was hard to watch pregnancy rumors float around because they were true.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she said. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom. Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

She’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.