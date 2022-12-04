MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter rallied behind tennis champion Serena Willams after an unwarranted opinion on her legacy.

The conversation sparked after a verified user tweeted, “Serena Williams’ legacy would of been even more solidified if she married a Black American man.”

Twitter’s Response

Many Twitter users highlighted that who Serena’s married to shouldn’t inherently impact her legacy as a world-renowned game-changing athlete, businesswoman and philanthropist in her own right.

“Only black women are expected to tether their legacies to their partners, but y’all wouldn’t dare send this smoke up for Kobe,” one user responded, gaining over 13,000 retweets and 77,000 likes.

“THIS right here is the point!” one person agreed. “It doesn’t matter who she is married to or whether or not she is married. She, in and of herself, is the GOAT and has created an extraordinary legacy for herself.”

RELATED CONTENT: “EXCLUSIVE: End Of The Road Star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges Talks Being A Girl Dad And Leaving Behind A Legacy”

Williams married tech giant and philanthropist Alexis Ohanian in 2017 and the couple shares a five-year-old daughter.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa,” Ohanian tweeted in early November. “It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater…”

Read more about Ohanian and see Twitter’s commentary down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Champagne Papi Receives Clapback For Calling Serena’s Husband Alexis Ohanian A ‘Groupie'”