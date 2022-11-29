MadameNoire Featured Video

Shaunie Henderson thinks it’s about time reporters stop asking her about her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal. After all, she’s got a new man.

The Basketball Wives star and executive producer, who remarried earlier this year, set the record straight while recently speaking with Page Six.

Shaunie told the outlet that following her and Shaq’s divorce all the way back in 2011, she thinks it’s more appropriate for people to ask her about her current husband, Keion Henderson.

“One thousand percent, I get tired of the ‘Shaq’ questions, yes,” Shaunie emphasized. “I just don’t know if those questions are necessary almost 13 years later, you know what I mean? That was a time in my life.”

“If you have any questions about Keion Henderson, you are more than willing to ask all day long, shoot!” she added.

Shaunie Addresses Shaq’s Recent Reflection On Their Marriage

The Basketball Wives star’s commentary on her ex follows Shaq being upfront about his behavior in their marriage.

“I was a d–khead. You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone,” Shaq told PEOPLE in an interview published on Nov. 21. “Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.”

Shaunie didn’t have much to say about Shaq’s “d*ckhead” comment — and instead reminded Page Six that life goes on.

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth, and it is what it is,” she noted. “I don’t need that validation. I’m pretty confident in who I am and what I’ve done. And what I’ve accomplished and what I’ve worked on to better myself. I don’t need somebody else’s validation to put my chest out. I feel my best right now in life.”

