MadameNoire Featured Video

The holidays are supposed to be a time for relaxation, reconnecting and recharging. But, if you’ve ever lived through it, you know they can be anything but those things. For many, holiday burnout is real. This time of year can be characterized by spending too much money and too much time on gifts, cooking, travel and parties leading to holiday burnout. A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lowes and reported on 59 News, found that Americans spend an average of $100,000 in their lifetime preparing for the holidays. Another survey reported on in Yahoo! showed that folks in some states spend over six hours on holiday meal prep (Mississippi spends 7.1 hours).

It’s no wonder stress increases around the holidays. Should you find yourself facing burnout with several weeks of holiday festivities still ahead of you, there might be one thing that can save your sanity: delegation. If you are the “I can do everything myself” type (we’re all guilty of it sometimes), then you face the greatest risk of burnout. And maybe a total ugly-cry meltdown in the middle of a holiday party. Learning how to delegate is important all year long, but it’s especially critical this time of year. Here are ways to delegate like a pro to avoid holiday burnout.

Claim The Tasks That You Enjoy

Make a list of all of the holiday errands and tasks that need to happen. Separate the list into three columns: things you love doing, things you can take or leave, and things you can’t stand. Claim those tasks that you love doing for yourself. If you put a lot of work into making the holidays special for everyone, then you deserve to do the fun stuff, like decorating the tree or baking the cookies. Doing the activities you enjoy will uplift your spirits and give you energy for the items in column number two. Now onto column three…