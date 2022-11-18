MadameNoire Featured Video

If you thought Future didn’t want to settle down, you thought wrong. The “Pushin’ P” rapper admitted that living the married life is something he would love to do.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different,” he said about settling down to Billboard. “That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”

The Atlanta native said having a wife would be a dream come true. While he is curious about the experience of being a family man, he’s not chasing it. But when his time comes he will be ready.

“I do dream of it, and I do want it,” the 38-year-old said. “I swear I’d probably pick the wrong girl or something, if I was just chasing it. You never know how certain things happen with relationships and with love and getting married and being under the same roof as your kids and you got other kids that are not living with you.”

“That’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. But I understand that it’s something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I’m going to be prepared. I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don’t really think about that shit, like having a wife and s***. But I want a wife. Everybody around me wants me to have a wife more than I want a wife.”

Future Said He Wants To Settle Down, But Now Is Not The Time

Future went on to say that the rapper life isn’t the right lifestyle for a family man to live. He also said the way he lives now makes for good music. “It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well,” he continued.

“For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

Future almost got married when he was engaged to Ciara in 2013.