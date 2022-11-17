MadameNoire Featured Video

A documentary about the late Korryn Gaines is on the way. The producers behind the upcoming documentary partnered with the #SayHerName campaign to tell her story. The #SayHerName initiative was started by the African American Policy Forum (AAPF) and Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies (CISPS) at Columbia University in 2014.

“The partnership will allow the creators of the film to ensure that Korryn Gaines’ story is told and shared in a way that accurately represents the importance of her life, and AAPF and CISPS will support the production and promotion of the film upon its release,” a press release read.

The #SayHerName movement spotlights stories of Black women and girls who are victims of police brutality. They also provide support to victims’ families.

Rhanda Dorrmeus, Gaines’ mother, said #SayHerName reps have lived up to their promise and have been by her side.

“‘Say Her Name’ has been one of the biggest supporters to our family and we are so excited to welcome them to this team,” she said in a statement. “It’s important that the whole world sees this movie, so they know what really happened to my baby. I’m honored that this important organization will be a part of our fight.”

Gaines was killed by Baltimore police in 2016. Police were trying to serve her an arrest warrant for a traffic violation. Gaines had a gun of her own and was accused of pointing it at police. The police fatally shot her after a six hour standoff at her apartment. Her five-year-old was also injured during the shooting.

The Korryn Gaines Documentary Is The Third Installment Of True Crime Docs By Jason Pollock

The documentary about Gaines is being produced and directed by Jason Pollock. Pollock is also behind Finding Kendrick Johnson and Stranger Fruit about the Mike Brown case in Ferguson. They were both aired on STARZ.

“Stories like Korryn’s far too often get misreported by the media and then, as a result of that distortion, swept under the rug and forgotten,” #SayHerName co-founder and the executive director of AAPF Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw said.

“Remembering Black women like Korryn can help put continuous pressure on our government to make necessary changes to save Black lives. Our team is honored to see a production of this caliber to bring needed attention to the crisis of Black women dying at the hands of law enforcement.”

They are aiming to release the documentary in 2023.