Nothing makes me happier than a killer outfit and a beat face. I’m talking all beat; no face-tuning is necessary. The beauty-enhancing power of makeup is astounding. Our favorite cosmetics products allow us to achieve the beauty looks we adore, highlight our favorite features and embody our own notions of beauty.

When it comes to makeup, application and patience are key. Let alone practice! Applying your products in an order and using the correct brushes and tools can help you achieve your desired beauty look.

Looking for natural makeup that keeps your skin looking radiant all day? We’ll take you along as I discuss my beauty regimen and the items, I use to achieve the perfect everyday makeup look on a budget. —And then there’s MADAMENOIRE’s best of beauty brands that won of the editors, the entire year of 2022 and received Melanin Awards for their excellence.

Source: Efetova/Getty

Step 1: Skincare and Primer

When beginning your makeup routine, a quality moisturizer and primer are essential. Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizer is my moisturizer of choice, followed by ELF Hydrating Primer. The secret to a long-lasting, oil-free foundation base is an excellent primer and moisturizer combination. These are my top favorites that are also reasonably priced.

Source: Sharlotta/Getty

Step 2: Brows

I do my eyebrows next, even though this may stray from the typical foundation, then eyes, approach. However, I prefer knowing that if I have excess fallout from my eyeshadow and brows, I’m not going to be bothered because my foundation base isn’t on my face.

The first thing I do is my eyebrows since it depends on how thick or sparse, I make them. I fill in my brows with the Morphe Micro Brow Pencil, and then use Essence Lash Brow Gel Mascara to keep them in position. I use the Morphe M158 Angle Liner/Spoolie Brow Brush to fill in and define my brows just before they set.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Step 3: Eyes and Lashes

Once my eyebrows are in place, I normally apply natural eye shadow. I use my good ole’ reliable Morphe 35O palette. Though it has seen better days, this palette is an OG. I apply my eyeshadow with the Morphe M124 Firm Eyeshadow brush. Usually, I choose hues that are a little bit lighter than my skin tone. I like to dabble with a bright orange eyeshadow as my base and a dark brown eyeshadow in my crease when I’m feeling a little bit dramatic.

After applying eye makeup and completely the brows, it’s time to apply lashes. Because the lashes also define the vibe of the look, usually applying them before foundation and blush. For a more dramatic cat-eye look, the Kiss Matte Velvet Lashes are a chef’s kiss. Always choose lashes that complement the structure of your eyes the best.

Honorable mention: Fenty’s Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner – when i’m in the mode for a little wing.

Courtesy of Morphe

Step 4: Foundation

It’s time to apply foundation and concealer. Morphe Soft Filter Foundation is currently my favorite budget-friendly foundation, and I also prefer Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation, which is more expensive. The brushes I use are the flat buffer-style M444 and M6 from Morphe.

Courtesy of Makeup Revolution

Step 5: Concealer

Using the Makeup Revolution Conceal and Define Concealer, my all-time favorite concealer to ever exist. The buildable concealer can be used to create both a natural and a heavily glammed-up look. Making use of the E.L.F. Flawless Concealer Brush to apply the concealer beautifully.

Source: Petrenko/Getty

Step 6: Bronzer/Blush/Highlighter

It’s time to add the vibrant splash of color on to the cheeks after using complexion products to balance out and set the skin. Add some glow and highlight to the face’s high points.

The face should then be defined and sculpted with a bronzer to highlight and accentuate facial features. My preferred blush and bronzer set is from the 8D Deep Glam Complexion Face Palette from Morphe. I use the Maybelline 4-in-1 Instant Age Glow as a highlighter.

Of course, I use the Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife when I’m feeling like that chick. I use the Cheek-hugging Highlight brush 120 and the Cheek-hugging Bronzer brush 190 from Fenty Beauty as brushes.

Source: Kunista/Getty

Step 7: Lips

Always keep the lips simple. I moisturize with a small amount of Vaseline and apply lip gloss from the beauty supply store. I occasionally apply a darker shade of brown to my top lip using the deepest shade from my Morphe Palette or a dark lip liner.

Source: Westend61/Getty

Step 8: Translucent Powder and Setting Spray

Setting and baking the face is an important step. Each of these products has been created to help your makeup last longer and look better throughout the day, so you can use one, both, or neither. My favorite translucent powder is the Buttercup Setting Powder and for setting spray NYX Dewy is amazing! The brush I recommend is the Ultra Plush Powder Makeup Brush.

Making up becomes even more enjoyable once you’ve perfected your go-to daily routine. Especially, when using the ideal products and brushes.

