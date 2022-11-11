MadameNoire Featured Video

Columbus Short stomped into his neighbor’s yard and now has a restraining order against him.

The former Scandal star’s neighbor said that Short has gotten aggressive with him on two separate occasions. According to TMZ, there was an incident where Short went into his neighbor’s yard and began yelling him.

He was reportedly calling himself a “killer” and threatening to physically assault his neighbor while his child was there witnessing it. He also said that Short grabbed his wrist and tried to follow him into his home. The neighbor alleged that a similar incident happened two days after that one.

A judge granted the neighbor a temporary restraining order where Short has to stay 15 yards away from him, his spouse and his child.

A Domestic Violence Case Was Dismissed Against Columbus Short Earlier This Year

In February, Columbus Short’s wife called police after an argument allegedly turned physical in front of their children. According to TMZ, police arrested him and he was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one for domestic violence and one for child endangerment.

The Remember Me star said that he wasn’t surprised that the case ended up being dismissed.

“They dismissed the case from what I was told because the prosecutor felt there was no wrongdoing,” he told TMZ. “I knew when I was charged it was stupid but based on past allegations. They jump to the worst conclusion as does the media.”

The 40-year-old actor has been accused of being violent with his previous two wives as well. In 2018, he was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to hitting his then wife Aida Abramyan. He ended up only serving 34 days of his sentence, Page Six reported. His previous wife Tanee McCall was granted a restraining order against him in 2014 after citing domestic violence.