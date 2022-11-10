MadameNoire Featured Video

The white student who is seen in a viral video attacking and saying racial slurs to a Black student has been banned from their college. According to the Associated Press, the student, Sophia Rosing, has been banned from the University of Kentucky.

Rosing was arrested at a University residence hall and charged with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to jail records. She pled not guilty in court on Nov. 7.

Rosing will also not be able to reenroll.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto released a statement regarding the matter.

Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity. As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.

The Black student, Kylah Spring, said this incident happened while she was working at the front desk at Boyd Hall. In the video, Spring is restraining Rosing who is visibly drunk. As she is restraining her, the Rosing is repeatedly calling her the N-word, hitting and kicking her and another student who stepped in. After police arrived, Rosing was still being belligerent and said told the police that she has “lots of money and (gets) special treatment,” the AP noted.

Watch the video and Spring’s response below.

Kylah Springs’ Video Of The Assault Went Viral

Spring shared the video online and opened up about the incident. In the video, Spring said this “is a story that needs to be shared” because this is not only happening on my campus, this is happening at universities all across the nation.”

“We, as students of color, we should not have to face this type of discrimination,” she continued. “We should not have to face this type of violence.”

Spring didn’t get aggressive at all in the video and was able to remain calm while getting verbally and physically assaulted.

“I feel like the way I handled the situation is the way it should have been handled,” she said. “Violence is not always the answer and I know that sounds so disheartening when we face all of these things all the time. We’re just expected to continue to rise above the circumstance, and continues to rise above the situation, but like Michelle Obama said ‘When they go low, we go high.’”

Sophia Rosing was bailed out on $10,000 bond after arraignment on Nov. 7.