MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Tierra Whack was arrested earlier this week for having a loaded gun with her at the airport.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department explained Whack’s arrest on Nov. 8 happened just before noon at a terminal security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport.

“A 27-year-old black female placed a purse into the X-ray machine for screening. During the screening, a firearm was determined to be in the purse,” the representative told XXL. “Philadelphia Police were notified. Recovered from the purse was a semi-automatic firearm, loaded with (6) live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber. The defendant does have valid permit to carry in Pennsylvania. The checkpoint was shutdown while the investigation was conducted. The defendant was issued CVN for disorderly conduct and the weapon was confiscated by police.”

Authorities have since released Whack from custody, according to XXL.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has confirmed Whack’s been charged with disorderly conduct.

For travelers, TSA emphasizes, “You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.”

Whack, a Philly native, is most known for her 2018 studio debut album, Whack World .

Released via Interscope Records, the project can be listened to from beginning to end in around 15 minutes.

Still, the effortless genre fluidity of the rapper’s music in combination with her colorful lyricism and inciting flows gained her notoriety and respect in the industry.

The artist also scored a nomination at the 61st Grammys in the “Best Music Video” category for the visuals to her 2017 hit, “Mumbo Jumbo.”

In December 2021, Tierra Whack dropped three EPs, respectively titled Rap?, Pop? and R&B?

RELATED CONTENT: “Meagan Good Says She’s Considered Becoming A Gun Owner Amid The Rise Of LA Home Invasions”