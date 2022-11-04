MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams is back in her purple chair. As she’s become a hot topic, she has teased a comeback after The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 14 seasons. Williams uploaded a photo to her new Instagram account in her famous purple chair looking well and ready to hit the airwaves.

“About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY,” read the caption of the slideshow featuring her and the team behind her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience.

In October, Williams left rehab after being there for two months. Her publicist Shawn Zanotti reported that she was looking forward to a new beginning in her career.

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Zannotti said according to Page Six. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

He added that Williams said she is “back and better than ever.”

Wendy Williams Had Began Abusing Alcohol Again

Wendy Williams had checked into a rehab facility in August after relapsing on alcohol.

“It’s gotten worse,” a source told Page Six. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

The source also said that when she relapsed Debmar-Mercury didn’t offer any support.

“They turned their backs on her,” they said. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter echoed those sentiments and said Williams’ recovery was not their concern.

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” Hunter told Page Six as well. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”

Her former protégé Charlamagne tha God also called out Debmar-Mercury for not supporting Williams during a sit down with MADAMENOIRE.

“I was more mad at Debmar-Mercury for putting Wendy out there all the time knowing clearly something’s wrong,” he said. “I been watching her for the past four years. She fainted on live television but they just kept putting her out there [and] propping her up knowing she wasn’t at her best. And in my mind, if she would’ve gotten help three, four years ago, it might not have gotten to this point.”

There’s no word on what steaming platform network The Wendy Williams Experience will air on.