Melanie “Mel B” Brown officially has plans to walk down the aisle and marry hairstylist Rory McPhee.

The Spice Girls star shared her engagement story on a celebrity edition of a popular British television show, Gogglebox.

The series captures stars at home who watch and react to popular TV shows so viewers can feel like they are experiencing shows together.

Scary Spicy rocked a signature animal print look on the recent Gogglebox episode and sat with her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, according to PEOPLE.

When the comedian asked how the engagement went down, Mel B recalled that she and McPhee were vacationing in Berkshire when he proposed.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” Mel B recounted. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic.”

“I love flowers,” the Spice Girl emphasized.

McPhee worked with his now fianceé as her hairstylist for her co-hosting gig on The Masked Singer: Australia.

The hairstylist shared clips in early October of his soon-to-be bride and all the looks he did on her crown of curls.

Mel B was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the duo share a 23-year-old daughter.

From her relationship with Eddie Murphy, the pop singer shares another daughter, 15.

She additionally shares custody of her youngest daughter, aged 10, with her ex Stephen Belafonte.

The latter couple tied the knot in 2007 and divorced in 2017.

The singer’s been relatively private about her relationship with McPhee, although she briefly discussed it in a 2020 interview.

“I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind,” Mel B told The Guardian. “And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back.”

