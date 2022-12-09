MadameNoire Featured Video

Today, there are dozens of forms of birth control to choose from: hormonal to non-normal, to daily pills to semi-annual injections. MADAMENOIRE broke down the main categories. One type that deserves special attention is long-acting reversible contraception (LARC). Unlike one-time-use forms of birth control like condoms or spermicide, this type of birth control provides extended protection against unwanted pregnancy.

However, it also requires a bigger commitment and can impact your body in ways that more temporary forms do not. LARC isn’t for everyone, but for some women and couples, it can be the best solution to preventing pregnancy for now, or forever. Here’s everything you need to know about long-acting reversible contraception.

The Different Types Of LARC

The main idea behind each type of LARC is that it’s a very set-it-and-forget-it type of birth control. You don’t need to remember to take something every day, like with the pill, or remember to pack something, like a condom. There are different forms of LARC that are administered or implemented in different ways, and that are effective for varying lengths of time. We break these down into long-term LARC (effective for years) and short-term LARC (effective for weeks or months).

Who Should Use Long-Term LARC?

Long-term forms of LARC that can prevent pregnancy for years are ideal for women and couples who have decided that they do not want to have children for a long time. For example, a couple who wants kids someday, but knows they want to put it off for at least five years, might like a long-term form of LARC. They know they won’t change their mind about parenthood within that time frame, so a long-term form of LARC lets them simply not worry about pregnancy prevention for a while.

Who Should Use Short-Term LARC?

Short-term LARC is best for those who might want to have children in the near future. Some forms are self-administered, so a trip to the doctor’s office is not even necessary to regain the ability to become pregnant. If you know you’ll want children in the near future, or are not sure how long you’d like to wait, short-term LARC could be best for you.