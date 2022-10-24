MadameNoire Featured Video

Some folks say marriage is hard work. Season 5 of Love & Marriage Huntsville adds validity to that statement. With redundant arguments, lack of accountability and meddling family members, Episode 7 was exhausting to say the least. However, we did get a refreshing break from the drama, but social media has already proven that our peace will be short-lived. Here’s how it went down.

The Whitlows

Tiffany sits down with her husband Louis to talk about having a baby. Both spouses have teenaged children from previous marriages, so they both agreed they didn’t want any more children. But Tiffany has changed her mind. Louis has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Tiffany for prioritizing her work over quality time with him. It’s difficult to forget the cringey moments when he complains about not getting enough sex from his wife, though that’s not the only thing Love & Marriage is about. But the sexually frustrated husband agrees to try for another “blessing.” We hope the Whitlows can work their differences out before bringing a baby into the mix. We wish them well in their pursuit of baby Lou-fany.

The Comeback Crew Makes A Comeback .

Martel invites the original six cast members to dinner to see if they can make sense out of the madness that has occured between them. The crew meets at The Crow room which is where they had dinner when we were first introduced to them in season 1. It was heartwarming to see The Comeback Group together again. It appears the nostalgia has rubbed off on them because Melody and Tisha exchange a hug while the others exchange playful banter.

Eventually Martell gets down to it, he turns to Tisha and says: “Ya Mama gotta go.”

Most of them agree that Ms.Wanda went too far when she talked about the Holt’s children on social media. The defensive daughter tried to justify her mother’s egregious behavior by saying Ms. Wanda wasn’t the only guilty party. This is true.

Martell reminds Tisha that this isn’t the first time Ms. Wanda has made disparaging remarks about their children. Martell recounts the time when Wanda attempted to insult the Holts by comparing daughter’s hair texture to her grandchildren’s “better hair.”

These disgusting comments should have been the straw that broke the camel’s back but as Maurice pointed out, the foul-mouthed grandmother continued to be rewarded for her bad behavior. The general consensus is Ms. Wanda has inserted herself into minor conflicts and turned them into complete shit storms.

Since they were on the topic of problematic family members, Kimmy tells the Scott brothers they need to check their brother Mark. The elder Scott brother instigated a one-sided instagram war against Melody and her mother. This occurred after Mama Vanessa denied ever being in a relationship with Mark. It’s apparent the pair had a fling, but it seems like Mama Vanessa was just having a little cougar-y fun. The butt-hurt Scott brother is trying to convince us that Mama Van took him seriously once. The only thing we should take seriously is his reaction to being rejected, which is bordering on violence. The younger Scott brothers agree that their sibling is ridiculous on these interwebs. They reluctantly agree to have a conversation with him about his foolishness but they don’t think it will help.

Martell proposes that they make a pact to stop talking about one another on social media. They toast in agreement. Martel went on to repeatedly attack his ex-wife via Instagram.

Welp–no surprise there. Martell has been breaking his promises since season 1.

Love And Marriage Huntsville airs on Saturdays at 8pm EST on the OWN network.

