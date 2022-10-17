MadameNoire Featured Video

The gang is still reeling from Destiny’s disastrous grand opening event. Although some of them are still at odds, they all agree that things went too far. Episode 6 of Love & Marriage Huntsville was all about resolution. Martell becomes the peacemaker, Tisha faces an uncomfortable truth, Destiny has a change of heart and Marsau receives support from an unexpected guest. Let’s talk about it.

Tiffany Sips The Tea

Tiffany Whitlow missed the grand opening turned WWE Smackdown event, so she sat down with Destiny to collect all the juicy details. The MaDonni Beauty owner first talks about her unwelcomed guests. According to Destiny, Stormi approached her after the cameras stopped rolling. The party crasher stated that she attended the event with pure intentions and she sincerely wanted to make amends. Destiny agrees to meet with Stormi at a later date so the pair can try to mend their relationship. She makes it clear that she will not be accepting any olive branches from Melody Holt anytime soon.

Tiffany visits Stormi to get her side of the story. Mrs. Whitlow sits in open-mouthed shock as she learns that Ms. Wanda attempted to sucker punch Melody from behind. Side note: can we have a moment for Stormi’s beautiful home? Her “zen room” is fit for a queen and sis has horses in her front yard—horses! We love to see it.

The Scotts

The entire Scott clan meet to discuss the chaos that occurred at Destiny’s event. Latisha arrives without her husband. She explains that she and Marseau had a fight. She didn’t appreciate being told to stay quiet in an argument that involved her mother. When Marsau finally did show up, the tension between the couple was thick. Marsau believes that “as a leader” he should be able to tell his wife what to do because it’s his duty to protect her. He goes on to blame the women for the blow up between him and Martell. This isn’t the first or the second time the two hot-tempered men have almost gone to blows.The women are not to blame for their inability to control themselves. Marsau goes on to say that he and Martell were able to squash their beef because they discussed it “logically, like men do.” Marsau, Martell and logic in the same sentence? The jokes write themselves on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, for real.

The Holts

Martell and Melody both agree that Ms.Wanda has taken things too far and they no longer want to associate with her. Ms. Wanda’s behavior has been abysmal, both on and off camera. While Melody’s frustration is understandable, she shouldn’t have approached Ms. Wanda at Destiny’s event. Martell suggests that he and Melody meet with the two Scott couples to see if they have come to a resolve. Melody and Latisha’s relationship seems irreparable, but miracles do happen sometimes.

A Surprise Visit

Marsau and his wife are at their restaurant, Blaque. In walks media personality, Quinton Latham also known as Funky Dineva. The hilarious talk show host wastes no time asking about the drama that occurred on Instagram live. In true Funky Dineva fashion, he doesn’t mince his words. He tells Latisha that she is complicit in her mother’s bad behavior, especially because Ms. Wanda says the things that her daughter wouldn’t dare say. Latisha maintains a poised demeanor while her mama acts a fool on her behalf. Mrs. Scott denies the allegations and claims she can’t control her mother. Latham is in agreement with Marsau, Martell and Melody —Ms. Wanda has to go.

If we were to break the 4th wall, it appears that Wanda Moore Leeth has been relieved of her duties. We wonder what this will mean for Latisha.

Love & Marriage Huntsville airs on Saturdays 8PM EST on the OWN network.

RELATED CONTENT: The Huntsville Crew Go From ‘Love & Marriage’ To Fists Of Fury On Episode 5