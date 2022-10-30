MadameNoire Featured Video

These days, living in most major cities, you’re bound to run into an abundance of pets, specifically dogs on any given day. In the supermarket, on the train, and even at the doctor’s office and restaurants. Doggy parks are popping up in many residential communities.

Where most dogs reside, you can bet your bottom dollar an animal hospital or veterinary practice as nearby. Like human beings, pets face numerous health care emergencies, issues and need routine checkups and screenings to stay healthy.

MADAMENOIRE caught up with Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges, veteran doctors and stars of the Nat Geo Wild series, The Critter Fixers. The show follows the duo as they help animals of all shapes, sizes and species at their practice in “middle” Georgia. During the interview, the good doctors drops pet care jewels. When it comes to buying and/or maintaining the best care for your dog, here is some fire info you need to know.

MADAMENOIRE: So you’re looking to add a dog to your family. What’s the very first thing you should do?

Dr. Vernard Hodges: “Make sure you get the RIGHT breed of dog for your house/apartment. Please, Do your research. If you start off with the wrong dog, it can be a traumatic experience for you, your family, and the dog. For example, Rat Terriers are the cutest dogs you could ever see. But as some dogs get slower as they get older, their energy INCREASES. They literally never calm down. They do best with families who understand their energy levels and exercise needs and aren’t going to leave them alone for long periods of time. They also require a lot of space to be happy.

So here are some things to consider:

Make sure you get the right size dog. Keep in mind how much space you have and how much space they need. Also, keep in mind that they will require more space as they grow.

Asses your family environment. Some dogs do extremely well with single folks, and some thrive in larger family environments. Know the difference. This will affect the behavior of your dog. Discomfort can trigger unpleasant behavior such as aggression and anger.

MN: Now that I’ve decided what dog works best for me, what’s next?

Dr. Terrence Ferguson: Next you want to puppy-proof your house. You can’t just buy a dog, bring them home and turn them loose into the confines of your home. Remember, teething is a thing. Their teeth are just like babies. They chew on everything. EVERYTHING. They swallow things and get blockages. And if they aren’t trained properly, your home can become their bathroom. So you want to take a look at the areas where they will spend the most time and make sure it’s safe for them to inhabit.

I see a lot of dogs running the show, how do you maintain dominance?

Dr. Vernard Hodges: You must understand that YOU are the dominant one in the house. Your dog only runs the show if you let them. Here are some gems to keep in mind:

What do I feed them? Identify what their diet will be based on their size.

When do I feed them? Identify what time(s) you will feed them daily, and be consistent.

How long do I leave the food down? Give them a limit on how long they have to eat. If you leave the food out all day, they will become accustomed to eating all day, and that’s not an eating habit that you want. It can lead to spoiled behavior, and even obesity down the line.

When do we go outside? Decide which times you will go outside, and be as consistent as you can. This will come in very handy when it’s time for them to relieve themselves. This will teach them when and where to do so. And they will be able to differentiate between what’s acceptable inside and what should only happen outside.

When do we return? Make sure the timing is as consistent as possible, so they know they need to handle their business within a certain timeframe. This keeps them disciplined.

MN: I see people feeding their dogs human food. Is that truly acceptable?

Dr. Terrence Ferguson: No, dogs must be fed correctly. It’s simple. Dog food is for dogs. Human food is for humans. If you give dogs food that was prepared for a human, of course, they will love it – but it can cause some serious health problems in the future. Specifically, pancreatitis, vomiting, or severe diarrhea. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. You should keep their future in mind at all times. Please keep in mind that their food should be age-appropriate and pet-specific.

MN: Let’s talk lifestyle. How important is it when owning a dog?

Dr. Vernard Hodges: VERY Import. You must keep in mind that this is a 14/15-year commitment. Think wisely because all dogs need attention. You want to take into consideration the type of home schedule you have. Realistically. If you travel a lot or work late hours, that will affect your dog’s mood and behavior. And if you plan on taking your dog with you everywhere, also keep in mind that you will have to prepare for the day that can’t happen. Dogs get spoiled easily, so again, scheduling may be necessary. If you train them accordingly, they will adhere every time.

MN: Lastly, some dogs are just mean. Is there a cure for an angry dog?

Dr. Terrence Ferguson: Some dogs are just not trusting of people. They feel like they have to protect themselves, and it’s up to the owner to make them feel comfortable. Most times they adapt to the environments they grew up in. So if they aren’t used to a lot of people, they will act out when they are around many people. This may take professional training.

Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital

One hundred miles south of Atlanta, longtime friends Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital. Together with their loving staff, Hodges and Ferguson treat and care for over 20,000 patients. Between emergency office visits to farm calls throughout rural Georgia, the critter fixers are constantly bombarded with unique cases only found in the country. Currently, in their fourth season, you can catch The Critter Fixers Saturdays on Nat Geo Wild at 9/8 CST.

