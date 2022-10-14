MadameNoire Featured Video

Marquise Jackson is still looking to mend his estranged relationship with his father, 50 Cent.

The 26-year-old, whose birthday was on Oct. 13, told TMZ he’s still willing to meet with the rapper one-on-one despite their public feuding.

“I don’t even know if a sit down can actually restore the situation, it’s more so it’s an olive branch. “If you up for it, I’m up for it…” Marquise told the outlet.

“I’m definitely willing to sit down with him and get his perspective, and gain a little bit of understanding. I mean, like, we’re both men at the end of the day. We should be able to agree and disagree, and [it] not be a problem,” the 26-year-old noted.

Marquise Jackson addresses any criticism that he’s “entitled.”

Marquise’s conversation with the outlet followed him displaying a month of his father’s child support payments, $6,700, as an offering to spend 24 hours with Fif.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money, someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid. 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭,” Marquise penned under a photo of himself sitting next to money arranged that spelled “entitled.”

“He believes that, from his perspective, he thinks I’m entitled when that’s not the case,” Marquise told TMZ about his father. “It’s never been about the money for me, it’s more so the relationship… If it’s about the money then I’m willing to put it up to at least make the situation a little better, if possible… If we do have a sit down, I don’t necessarily know what to expect, or what it looks like. But, if it takes me paying him for his time, I’m more than willing to do that.”

Fif seemingly responded to his son in a video recapping his recent trip to Germany.

After watching a clip of his son discussing how the 26-year-old has had to “rebuild” his life, Fif said, “This n***a’s crazy — 25 years old. Why you still talking about child support?”



