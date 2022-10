So former NFL star-turned-U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is out here on the campaign trail with his whole behind showing thanks to his flamboyant motor-mouth of a son, Christian Walker, who hopped on social media and aired out allllllllllll the family’s dirty laundry, namely that his conservative, hyper-religious, anti-abortion-no-exceptions, “family values” daddy is a whole hooker who absolutely is the lying, philandering, violent boogeyman the media is claiming him to be. To wit, this was Christian in a video he posted to Twitter: “Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Y’all should care about that, conservatives.” He also corroborated his mother’s accusations that the elder Walker, 60, beat her and threatened her with a gun and knife—as Christian’s mom recounts in a TV campaign ad that runs literally every five seconds here in Georgia, where Walker is running against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” Christian tweeted.

Naturally, everybody on the left and everybody on the right was parked on Twitter with their vats of popcorn, watching The Christian Walker Show, Twitter fingers and pundit microphones ready to give their hot takes on what this means for the Republican candidate hand-picked by The Orange Menace to wrest at least one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats back into Republican hands. Depending on who you ask, Christian is a victim. Or a pariah. Herschel deserves redemption. Or should step away from his campaign and get out of politics. Here’s the thing, though: the alleged domestic violence, the alleged philandering, the alleged lying about his fidelity… and his shot-calling an ex girlfriend’s abortion… and his secret kids… and his businesses… and his charitable contributions… and his college degree… and (fill in whatever other scandal sure to pop up in the next coming weeks before the midterm elections)… none of this makes any never mind. I mean, Republicans across the land are back-bending like Neo in “The Matrix” to overlook the fact that their boy, the family values, anti-abortion, Christian, business-savy football hero, looks more like a cheating ass, lying ass, deadbeat ass, greasy ass snake oil salesman, but their hypocrisy knows no bounds, so this is neither surprising nor the point.